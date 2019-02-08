Giants' Steven Duggar: Feeling good following surgery
Duggar is feeling good after recovering from September shoulder surgery, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Duggar posted a mediocre .255/.303/.390 line in 41 games in his rookie campaign before shoulder issues shut him down in late August. He appears to be back to normal after surgery and will report to camp uninjured. The 25-year-old is expected to be the Giants' Opening Day center fielder.
