Duggar went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Nationals.

The 25-year-old has gone yard in back-to-back games, and his three homers through 18 games already exceeds his total in 41 contests from last year. Duggar wasn't known for his power in the minors, and his .247/.268/.429 slash line is fairly lackluster, but if he stays hot he'll work his way into fantasy consideration in shallower formats.