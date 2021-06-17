Duggar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's 13-7 win over Arizona.

Duggar has feasted on Arizona pitching through the first three games of this week's series. He's gone 4-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in that span. He's lifted his season slash line to .305/.365/.552 in 115 plate appearances. Despite the hot streak, the 27-year-old isn't a lock for the lineup in a crowded San Francisco outfield. His fantasy appeal will likely remain limited to NL-only formats.