The Giants placed Duggar on the 60-day injured list Friday with a moderate left oblique strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Duggar suffered the oblique strain during Thursday's game against the Mets and will now be sidelined for at least the next two months. Austin Slater and Mauricio Dubon should see increased reps in center field during his absence, and Heliot Ramos or Luke Williams could also be promoted for depth in the outfield.