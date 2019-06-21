Duggar (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Duggar has missed the last two game due to a strained back, so the Giants have elected to place him to the shelf. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, meaning he'll be eligible to return beginning June 29 against Arizona. Duggar is confident that he'll be ready to be activated following the 10-day minimum, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. Alex Dickerson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.