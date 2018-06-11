Giants' Steven Duggar: Heating up at Triple-A
Duggar has gone 19-for-44 (.432) over his last 10 games with Triple-A Sacramento, but he is not expected to get a call to the majors given the Giants' current logjam in the outfield, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Duggar has turned things around following a slow start in the minors this season, upping his slash line to .288/.363/.441 with three homers and nine steals in 56 games with Triple-A Sacramento. The talented 24-year-old just fell short of making the club this spring, and Gorkys Hernandez's surprising emergence in center field has kept the youngster in the minors. Even with his recent hot streak, it sounds like the Giants are planning to keep Duggar in the minors until a situation where he can play everyday in the majors opens up.
