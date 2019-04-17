Duggar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Duggar clubbed his second home run of the season during the fifth inning Tuesday off Stephen Strasburg to start the scoring for the Giants. The 25-year-old is slashing .236/.260/.375 with 24 strikeouts in 72 at-bats.

