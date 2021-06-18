Duggar went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-3 win over Arizona.

Across his last four games, Duggar is 7-for-10 with two home runs, a triple, a double, four RBI and six runs scored. The outfielder continues to make an impact from the bottom half of the lineup. He's slashing .324/.387/.593 with six homers, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases through 119 plate appearances. Considering he never had an OPS higher than .693 in any of the three previous seasons, the 27-year-old's current hot streak is unsustainable.