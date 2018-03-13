Duggar went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Duggar was expected to make the Giants' Opening Day roster with the departure of Denard Span this offseason, but he has reinforced that notion by batting .300 (9-for-30) with four homers and two steals this spring. The 24-year-old would likely be on the strong side of a platoon with Austin Jackson if he makes the cut, making him a late-round upside pick in drafts.