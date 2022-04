Duggar went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

He went 0-for-3 in the nightcap, ending his streak of games with a steal at three. Duggar is only hitting .194 with a .235 OBP through 10 games, but he's taking full advantage of his opportunities when he does get on base, swiping four bases in four attempts.