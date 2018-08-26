Duggar went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Texas.

Duggar broke a 1-1 tie with his triple in the fourth inning, which proved to be all the Giants needed to finish off the Rangers. The 24-year-old rookie has 13 extra-base hits and 18 runs scored in just 135 at-bats this season.

