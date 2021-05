Duggar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and two strikeouts in Friday's 8-5 victory over the Dodgers.

Duggar singled in the third, took Walker Buehler deep in the fifth for his third long ball of the campaign and scored in the tenth for an overall productive game. Duggar has been excellent this season in a small, 55 at-bat sample with a .309/.358/.564 slash line.