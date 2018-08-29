Duggar was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left shoulder Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Duggar suffered the injury while diving back to second base in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks. He's still awaiting his MRI results, but manager Bruce Bochy said the injury could be season-ending, with surgery a possibility. The rookie compiled a .255/.303/.390 slash line with two homers and five stolen bases across 41 games with the Giants prior to suffering the injury. Gregor Blanco was summoned from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding roster move, while Gorkys Hernandez is starting in center field Wednesday.