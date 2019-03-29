Duggar went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

The Giants' outfield had been a carousel this spring, but when the dust settled, Duggar was left as the only true center fielder on the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old -- like many of his teammates -- struggled to get anything going offensively, but his placement atop the lineup against a southpaw was a positive sign. Duggar is poised to act as San Francisco's everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter.

