Duggar was diagnosed with a sprained left shoulder and will likely require a trip to the injured list, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Duggar suffered the injury making a diving catch during Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Nationals. He's slated to undergo an MRI, after which the severity of the injury, along with a timetable for his return, should emerge. Either way, it sounds like the Giants are planning on bringing up another outfielder to replace Duggar on the roster.