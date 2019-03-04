Giants' Steven Duggar: Makes spring debut
Duggar (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's spring training loss to the Rockies.
It was Duggar's second game of the spring, and he has led off in both contests. The 25-year-old's rookie season came to an end due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. For the severity of the injury, the team does not want Duggar to be diving until Opening Day, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Fantasy owners should keep that news in mind when evaluating the outfielder's stolen base numbers this spring. That said, Duggar did nab a successful stolen base in Saturday's contest (it went uncontested), and he could be a cheap source of speed if he begins the season as the club's starting center fielder (16 steals over 119 games across two levels last season).
