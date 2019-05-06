Duggar will start in right field and bat second Monday against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After swinging a hot bat in each of the last four games, Duggar will be rewarded with a move up the lineup. He'll swap spots in the batting order with Mike Gerber, who drops to eighth after going 1-for-11 in the first three games of the series.

