Giants' Steven Duggar: Nabs a steal in win
Duggar went 0-for-4 with a walk and a second stolen base in Monday's 5-3 win over the Padres.
Duggar was able to salvage an otherwise disappointing day at the plate with his second stolen base of the season. The 24-year-old has been deployed as the Giants' everyday center fielder, occupying a spot in the top third of the order against righties. Duggar hasn't displayed much pop in his first run in the majors (.355 slugging percentage), but he can provide value in terms of runs (10 runs in 16 games) and steals (11 stolen bags in 78 games with Triple-A Sacramento) in his current role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...