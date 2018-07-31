Duggar went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

Duggar was able to salvage an otherwise disappointing day at the plate with his second stolen base of the season. The 24-year-old has been deployed as the Giants' everyday center fielder, occupying a spot in the top third of the order against righties. Duggar hasn't displayed much pop in his first run in the majors (.355 slugging percentage), but he can provide value in terms of runs (10 runs in 16 games) and steals (11 stolen bags in 78 games with Triple-A Sacramento) in his current role.