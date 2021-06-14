site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Steven Duggar: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Duggar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Duggar posted a 1.046 OPS over a 17-game stretch before going 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts in his last four games. Mike Tauchman will be the center fielder in his absence.
