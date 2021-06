Duggar went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Cubs.

The outfielder knocked in Brandon Crawford in the seventh inning, then promptly got in scoring position by stealing second. Duggar was left on base when Mike Tauchman struck out. The 27-year-old Duggar has hit well with a .319/.364/.542 slash line across 77 plate appearances. He's added three home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and a steal while sharing time in San Francisco's crowded outfield.