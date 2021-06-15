Duggar went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over Arizona.
The outfielder pinch hit for pitcher Tyler Rogers in the eighth inning. Duggar hit a single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on an Austin Slater RBI single. The 27-year-old Duggar snapped an 0-for-9 skid at the plate. With a slash line of. 293/.346/.495 across 107 plate appearances, he's provided solid offense, but Mike Tauchman's strong defense has made center field a timeshare situation in San Francisco.