Duggar (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This was expected after Duggar suffered a sprained left shoulder while making a diving catch Wednesday against the Nationals. He avoided damage to his surgically repaired labrum, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, though he won't have a timetable for his return until he's reevaluated by team doctors Thursday. The expectation is that Duggar will be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. Joey Rickard was summoned from Triple-A Sacramento to take his place on the roster in the meantime.