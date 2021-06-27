Duggar went 1-for-2 with three walks, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Oakland.

Duggar showed a good eye at the plate Saturday to draw a walk in three of his first four plate appearances. His biggest at-bat game in the 10th inning, when he hit a game-tying RBI single before scoring the winning run on a Curt Casali double. Duggar has impressed in June with a .344/.437/.590 slash line, three home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and six stolen bases across his last 71 plate appearances.