Giants' Steven Duggar: On track to make big league roster
Duggar is in line to open the season on San Francisco's 25-man roster, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Duggar slugged his third home run of the spring during Sunday's game against the Dodgers and is now hitting .412/.474/1.000 over seven games. If Duggar ends up starting the season with the big club, look for him to be on the strong side of a platoon with Austin Jackson.
