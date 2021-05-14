Duggar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Duggar was a late addition to the lineup after Brandon Belt (side) was scratched. The move paid off, as Duggar opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fifth inning off Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe. Through 38 plate appearances, Duggar has a home run, four RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases. Since he was initially expected to receive a day off Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out a game in the near future.