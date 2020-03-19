Play

Duggar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Duggar served as the Giants' primary center fielder in 2019 while battling several injuries, but it appears as though he'll begin the 2020 campaign in the minors after hitting .190/.292/.286 with one extra-base hit and nine strikeouts over 24 plate appearances. Duggar's demotion to the Triple-A level could signal that Jaylin Davis is in line for a spot on the major-league roster once the season gets underway after having a slightly more effective spring by recording a .819 OPS with one home run and four RBI over 30 plate appearances. However, both options offer limited fantasy value outside of deeper leagues.

