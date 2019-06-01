Giants' Steven Duggar: Out of Saturday's lineup
Duggar is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He is hitting .229/.289/.286 with 13 strikeouts over his last 10 games. Brandon Belt will start in left field while Pablo Sandoval shifts to first base.
