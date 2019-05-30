Giants' Steven Duggar: Out Thursday with shoulder issue
Duggar is out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins and may be nursing a left shoulder injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Though he wasn't forced to exit early in Wednesday's 4-2 loss, Duggar appeared to jam his shoulder during the contest and may be experiencing some residual effects a day later. The Giants should provide additional word if Duggar's injury is anything that will seriously threaten his availability for this weekend's series in Baltimore, but he can be viewed as day-to-day for now. Even if the shoulder issue doesn't prove to be a concern, Duggar's fantasy value is on the downswing. Since May 14, the 25-year-old has gone 9-for-55 (.164 average) with no home runs or steals, two RBI and one run in 14 games.
