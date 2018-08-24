Duggar went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

Duggar was bumped down to ninth in the order to make way for the slugging Madison Bumgarner in the eight hole. The rookie served the "second leadoff" role well, getting on base and using his speed to generate a run. Duggar hasn't done much in the power department since joining the majors (.358 slugging percentage), but his five steals in just 36 games has salvaged some fantasy value.