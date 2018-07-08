The Giants selected Duggar's contract from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco cleared a spot on the active and 40-man roster for Duggar by trading away fellow outfielder Austin Jackson and two other players to the Rangers. Duggar competed in spring training for a spot as the Giants' everyday center fielder, but it was ultimately determined he needed more seasoning in the minors. Though he's now up with the big club after slashing .272/.354/.421 across 356 plate appearances with Sacramento, the 24-year-old may have to settle for a reserve role with Gorkys Hernandez generally faring well as the Giants' primary option in center.