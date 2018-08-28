Duggar went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 2-0 victory over Arizona.

Duggar accounted for all of the runs scored in Monday's contest with his second long ball of the season. The left-handed outfielder started against a talented southpaw in Patrick Corbin, showing the club's willingness to see what they have in the rookie down the stretch.

