Duggar was recalled by the Giants on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Duggar was sent down by the Giants during spring training but impressed at the team's alternate training site to begin the year. He'll now join the major-league roster to serve as depth in the outfield after LaMonte Wade (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Duggar appeared in 21 games for the Giants last year and slashed .176/.222/.235 with two doubles and three RBI.