Duggar went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

Duggar was the only Giant to post an extra-base hit in Saturday's contest. He's been a regular presence in the eighth spot in the order versus right-hander pitchers, but he's yet to start against a southpaw. The outfielder has a .200/.261/.350 slash line with three doubles, three RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored in 23 plate appearances.