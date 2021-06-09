Duggar went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Texas.
The outfielder has gone 6-for-20 (.300) through six games in June. Duggar has been solid at the plate with a .306/.366/.541 slash line across 93 plate appearances. He's added four home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored and two steals, mainly as a depth outfielder. With Mike Yastrzemski (thumb) and Alex Dickerson (back) ailing, Duggar, Mike Tauchman and LaMonte Wade could be San Francisco's outfield trio in the near term.