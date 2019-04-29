Duggar (wrist) isn't starting Monday's game against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Duggar is set to miss his third straight contest due to a wrist injury, and he'll continue to be considered day-to-day. Yangervis Solarte will enter the lineup in left field, bumping Gerardo Parra to right field with Duggar out of the mix.

