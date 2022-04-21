Manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Duggar (oblique) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Duggar was removed from Thursday's game against the Mets with a left oblique injury that he sustained on a swing, and he'll require at least a week and a half to recover. Austin Slater and Mauricio Dubon should see additional playing time in center field while Duggar is sidelined, and Heliot Ramos and Luke Williams are candidates to join the major-league roster as outfield depth.