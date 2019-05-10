Duggar led off and went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs scored in Thursday's 12-11 loss to Colorado.

Duggar began the season as the Giants' regular leadoff man against all starters, but his on-base struggles (.304) caused him to fall in the order. The 25-year-old's hot start in May (.407/.452/.407) -- and a lack of clearly superior options -- has allowed the outfielder to move back up to a prime spot in the lineup. Duggar's on-base skills may not evolve into what the team hopes for in a hitter with his speed hitting first or second, but if they ever do, it would boost his run-scoring potential, especially when the Giants play on the road.