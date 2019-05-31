Giants' Steven Duggar: Returns to lineup
Duggar (shoulder) is back in the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Duggar didn't start Thursday's contest against the Marlins due to a minor shoulder injury, though he did appear off the bench. He's back to his usual center field spot Friday, batting ninth due to the designated hitter in the American League park.
