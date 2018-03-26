Giants' Steven Duggar: Roster spot still in flux
Duggar appears likely to make the final 25-man roster due to his defense, even if he hit just .245 this spring, but a final decision won't be made until Monday night, TheAthletic.com reports.
Duggar appears likely to start in center field or be on the strong side of a platoon with Austin Jackson, but it's also possible the Giants may feel he needs a bit more time at Triple-A.
