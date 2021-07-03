Duggar went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Duggar notched his only base hit of the evening his first time up and eventually came around to score. He then reached in the fifth on a fielder's choice and walked in the ninth and also ended up scoring both of those times. The 27-year-old has a nice month of June, slashing .329/.423/.544 with three homers, 14 RBI, 18 runs scored, six steals and a 13:27 BB:K. He's carried over his solid play into July with three hits, a walk and three runs scored over two games and is a lock to hold his everyday role in center field while Mike Tauchman (knee) is sidelined for up to two weeks.