Duggar went 3-for-4 and scored twice Wednesday in the Giants' 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

The three hits were a new season high for Duggar, who drew his second start in a row after a brief absence due to a wrist injury. The 25-year-old has acted as the Giants' leadoff man for most of the season, but his .281 on-base percentage and 1-for-3 mark on stolen-base attempts hasn't helped him gain much job security. The lack of appealing alternatives in a beleaguered San Francisco lineup is the biggest factor working in Duggar's favor at the moment.