Giants' Steven Duggar: Season-high three-hit night
Duggar went 3-for-4 and scored twice Wednesday in the Giants' 2-1 win over the Dodgers.
The three hits were a new season high for Duggar, who drew his second start in a row after a brief absence due to a wrist injury. The 25-year-old has acted as the Giants' leadoff man for most of the season, but his .281 on-base percentage and 1-for-3 mark on stolen-base attempts hasn't helped him gain much job security. The lack of appealing alternatives in a beleaguered San Francisco lineup is the biggest factor working in Duggar's favor at the moment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...