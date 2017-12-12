Giants' Steven Duggar: Seen as CF of future
The Giants view Duggar as the long-term option in center field, the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman reports. "We value Duggar as a guy we can look toward to in the future, so it does affect how we view addressing that need this offseason," general manager Bobby Evans said Monday at the winter meetings. "It does give us a mindset more short term."
Duggar, who hit .263/.367/.421 with three home runs, nine steals (on 10 tries) and a 21:12 K:BB in 76 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League, has really improved his stock since the end of the regular season. Many evaluators now project him as a viable everyday option in center field. Duggar may have reached the majors last season if he had not missed significant time with elbow and hip injuries. With just 13 games under his belt at Triple-A, he will likely return to Sacramento to start the year, but he could be summoned in the first half to take over the everyday role in the big leagues, especially if the Giants don't find a quality placeholder this winter.
More News
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...