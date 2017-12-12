The Giants view Duggar as the long-term option in center field, the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman reports. "We value Duggar as a guy we can look toward to in the future, so it does affect how we view addressing that need this offseason," general manager Bobby Evans said Monday at the winter meetings. "It does give us a mindset more short term."

Duggar, who hit .263/.367/.421 with three home runs, nine steals (on 10 tries) and a 21:12 K:BB in 76 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League, has really improved his stock since the end of the regular season. Many evaluators now project him as a viable everyday option in center field. Duggar may have reached the majors last season if he had not missed significant time with elbow and hip injuries. With just 13 games under his belt at Triple-A, he will likely return to Sacramento to start the year, but he could be summoned in the first half to take over the everyday role in the big leagues, especially if the Giants don't find a quality placeholder this winter.