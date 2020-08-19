site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Steven Duggar: Sent to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Duggar was optioned to San Francisco's alternate camp site Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Duggar spent just two days with the big club and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his lone start. Andrew Suarez was added to the big-league roster in a corresponding move.
