Duggar (wrist) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Duggar sat Saturday with a sore wrist after tripping over the on-field bullpen in Friday's game, though reports suggested he could be back Sunday. He'll get at least one more game off, with Gerardo Parra sliding over to right field and Yangervis Solarte starting in left.

