Duggar is on the bench for the first time this season Tuesday against San Diego, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Duggar is hitting just .222 with a modest .628 OPS this season, though he's valuable for his defensive contributions. The arrival of Kevin Pillar hasn't put much of a dent in his playing time, as Duggar had started five straight games in right field prior to Tuesday's day off. Gerardo Parra starts there in his absence, with Brandon Belt in left.