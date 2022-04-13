Duggar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

LaMonte Wade's (knee) placement on the injured list to begin the season has allowed Duggar to handle a near-everyday role through the Giants' first five games, but the latter will sit for the series finale in San Diego. Along with Duggar, fellow lefty-hitting regulars Mike Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford (wrist) are sitting out Wednesday, as the Giants lean on a righty-heavy lineup to counter Padres southpaw Sean Manaea.