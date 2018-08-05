Giants' Steven Duggar: Smacks first career homer
Duggar went 2-for-4 with his first major-league home run in Saturday's 9-3 loss to Arizona.
Duggar took Clay Buchholz deep in the fourth inning, and was greeted with the customary first-homer silent treatment from his teammates in the dugout. The rookie hasn't provided much pop in his first stint in the majors (.392 slugging percentage), so the long ball was certainly a welcomed sight for his fantasy owners.
