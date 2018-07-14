Duggar led off and went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Athletics.

Duggar provided a spark for a sleeping Giants offense Friday, as his two doubles bookended the club's seven runs. The 24-year-old rookie has performed well in four games since his long-awaited promotion to the majors, going 6-for-21 with three doubles and three RBI in four contests. Duggar has yet to display his speed on the basepaths (11 steals in the minors this year), but that aspect of his game will surely materialize if he continues to lead off against right-handed starters like he has been doing recently.