Giants' Steven Duggar: Spring debut set for Friday
Duggar (shoulder) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Reds, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
This was the plan all along, as the Giants are choosing to handle the 25-year-old -- who underwent shoulder surgery back in September -- with caution this spring. Duggar is expected to start in center field Friday and should have no problem getting up to speed before the start of the season.
